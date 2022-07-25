Sakurajima volcano in southwestern japan erupts for 2nd day in row

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A volcano on Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, erupted early Monday for the second straight day, with the country's weather agency maintaining a heightened alert, Kyodo reports.

There were no reports of injury or damage from Sunday's eruption, when the Japan Meteorological Agency raised its eruption alert for the volcano to the highest level.

Following the eruption around 8:05 p.m. the previous day, the agency raised the alert for the volcano from level 3 to 5 on its 5-point scale, warning people to evacuate. It was the first time that a level 5 alert was issued for the volcano.

The government is continuing to assess the situation, including on any damage caused by the eruptions.

Sakurajima is one of the most active volcanoes in Japan and is connected to the Osumi Peninsula on Kyushu, the country's southwestern main island.