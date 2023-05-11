EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:50, 11 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the period from April 26 to May 10, Salamatty Kazakhstan specialized medical train has visited Kopa, Medeu, Zhety-Su, Shelek, Taskarasu, Aidarly, Zhetygen and Ili stations in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

    4,616 residents including 887 children and 3,729 adults have undergone medical examination over this period. The total number of visits to doctors has already reached 13,576.

    As reported, the speicalized medical train has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010. 80,649 people received treatment and consultations in 2022. 21,867 of them are children. 5,097 underwent minor surgeries, and 26,587 received dental health services. The medical train has already visited 150 villages.

    The project is implemented by Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund with the participation of the National Women’s and Family Affairs Commission, Healthcare Ministry and Social Projects Fund of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!