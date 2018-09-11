Salaries growing moderately - Kazakh National Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Salaries are growing moderately countrywide, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov assured participants of the Government session Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

During the session, Minister Suleimenov stated that in the first seven months of 2018 average monthly wage amounted to 157.700 tenge nationwide growing by 2.3%. Real cash income increased by 1% in January-June 2018, he added.



According to the minister, the labor market demonstrates stability. 297,100 people have been employed since the beginning of the year. Unemployment rate stands at 4.9%.