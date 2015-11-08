TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) the Islamic Republic of Iran has entered a new era of nuclear activities with a bright landscape, IRNA reported.

'The Islamic Republic of Iran has entered a new era of nuclear activities with a bright landscape after the JCPOA,' Salehi said addressing a meeting of Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) in Tokyo on Saturday. He noted that Iran will continue its activities in the nuclear field in accordance with the JCPOA. 'According to this, Iran not only has inalienable right for uranium enrichment within the non-proliferation treatment (NPT), but also expansion of the country's activities in the field of extraction of uranium, fuel production and waste management,' Salehi said, trend.az reports.