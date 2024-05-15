Sales between Kazakhstan and Germany grow by 41%

Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany grew by 41% to near 4 billion US dollars in 2023, 1st Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told the 40th commemorative meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He noted for many years the Berlin Eurasian Club serves as a platform for expert dialogue on key issues of the bilateral agenda.

We have established a good tradition of holding regular meetings with our friends from the Eastern Committee of German Economy in the capitals of Kazakhstan, Germany and the EU to debate priority directions of cooperation. Economic relations between our countries are developing successfully and dynamically. The visits of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Germany and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kazakhstan last year gave an impetus to business cooperation between the two nations, Sklyar said.

He noted Germany is the key trade-economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. In 2022 the commodity turnover rose by 41% to reach nearly 4 billion US dollars. This January-February mutual trade grew by 34%.