Sales between Kazakhstan’s Aktobe rgn and South Korea grow by 20%

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Today Aktobe region Governor Ondassyn Urazalin and South Korea’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Koo Hong-seok met to debate development of cooperation, Kazinform reports.

As stated there the commodity turnover between Aktobe region and South Korea in 2021 grew more than by 20%.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres noting that Aktobe region and South Korea have great potential in the development of cooperation. The Governor said that the region plans to build an industrial zone for further economic development and attraction of investment. He invited to consider an opportunity to develop investment projects in the said zone.

The diplomat also confirmed interest in further development of bilateral relations.

Last year 60% of South Korean import to Central Asian nations fell on Kazakhstan. The same time 99% of total export from Central Asia account for Kazakhstani goods.

As of today, there are 10 companies with participation of South Korean capital in Aktobe region.