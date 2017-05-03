Sales of biggest Kazakh car plant soar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's largest car producer Azia Avto increased its sales by 79 percent in 1Q2017 compared to the same period of 2016, to 1,916 cars, the plant said in a message April 3.

As much as 72.4 percent of the plant's cars were purchased by individuals, 19.9 percent by companies and 7.7 percent of cars were sold through tenders by state institutions.



Azia Avto accounted for 74 percent of all car sales of Kazakh producers.



The market share of Azia Avto in Kazakhstan reached 22.7 percent against 10 percent a year earlier. The plant assembles 8 of 10 best-selling car models of local production, trend.az reports.



In the reporting period Azia Avto also started supplies to China. In 1Q2017 the plant exported 204 cars to the Chinese market (7 percent of all plant's sales).



Azia Avto produced 2,623 cars worth 9.694 billion tenges (315 tenges = $1) in 1Q2017. It is 77 percent of the total car production in Kazakhstan in this period. New models such as LADA Vesta, LADA XRay, LADA Largus, KIA Cerato FL and KIA Sportage New accounted for the majority of the plant's output in this period. Production of these brands was launched in 2016-2017.



The car plant Azia Avto, located in Kazakh city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, was founded in 2002 and it is the largest car producer in Kazakhstan. The plant's partners include such major corporations as Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Renault-Nissan-AvtoVAZ and KIA Motors.