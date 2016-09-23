Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Sales of the long-awaited iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones have officially started in Russia. New Apple smartphones are on sale in retail networks of Russian cellphone operators (MTS, Megafon and Vimpelcom) as well as networks of large Russian retailers of electronics and home appliances, TASS reports.

Apple presented iPhone 7 smartphone in San Francisco on September 7.

The new iPhone is available in two versions - iPhone 7 with a 4.7-inch display and iPhone 7 Plus with a 5.5-inch display. iPhone 7 Plus features a 12-megapixel camera and, unlike iPhone 7, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera that together provide two-time optical zoom and up to 10 times digital. Front camera has the resolution of 7-megapixel. In the "younger" iPhone 7 second lens will be missing.

iPhone 7 is available in five colors - gold, silver, pink and gold, as well as two completely new - a dark matte black and glossy black.

As for the memory of the new device Apple decided to give up variants with 16 and 64 gigabytes. The new devices will have three options 32, 128 and 256 gigabytes of memory.

In the US, the new smartphone went on sale on September 16.

Russia is one of the first countries where the iPhone goes on sale after the US.

In Russia, according to the websites of mobile operators and retailers, iPhone 7 with a storage capacity of 32 GB worth in the region of 56-57,000 rubles ($895), with 128 GB - about 65,000 rubles ($1,020), with 256 GB - 74-75,000 rubles $1,177).

iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB memory - about 68,000 rubles ($1,067), with 128 GB - about 77,000 rubles ($1,209), with 256 GB - 86-87,000 rubles ($1,366).





Source: TASS