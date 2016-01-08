Sales of republic ownership replenish budget

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sales of republic ownership replenish the national budget, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the Ministry, the national budget increased to 5 billion 509 million tenge.

During June 2014-January 2016, 491 objects are subject to privatization. In fact, as of January 5 the current year 491 objects have been put on sale. Thus, 239 objects were sold including 15 facilities of republican property, 114 - municipal property, 60 - socio-entrepreneurial corporations, and 50 objects of national companies and holdings.

The republican budget was increased by 5509 million tenge, regional budgets - 2 937 million tenge, national companies and holdings - 67 261 million tenge and socio-entrepreneurial corporations - 2956 million tenge.



Republican property

According to the sales schedule for 2014 - 2016, 41 objects are subject to privatization. During the period June 2014 - January 2016 it is planned to sale 28 objects (15 objects are sold).



Municipal property

According to the sales schedule for 2014 - 2016, 491 objects are subject to privatization. During the period June 2014 - January 2016 it is planned to sale 243 objects subject to the privatization. In fact, as of January 5 this year 221 objects have been put for sale (114 objects are sold).



Socio-entrepreneurial corporations

According to the sales schedule for 2014 - 2016, 170 objects are subject to privatization. During the period June 2014 - January 2016 it is planned to sale 109 facilities subject to privatization. 86 objects are put for sale (60 objects are sold).

National companies and holdings

According to the sales schedule for 2014 - 2016, 131 objects are subject to privatization. As of January 5 the current year 111 objects have been put for sale. 93 objects were actually put up for auction (50 objects are sold).