Salidat Kairbekova greatly contributed to reforms in healthcare sector - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and the loved ones of prominent public figure and former Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Salidat Kairbekova on the occasion of her untimely passing.

According to the Akorda's press service, President Nazarbayev extended his sincere condolences to the family and the loved ones of Salidat Kairbekova, noting that she greatly contributed to reforms in the national healthcare sector.



In the telegram the President stressed that Ms Kairbekova had made a long way from an ordinary physician to a minister of healthcare.

"Thanks to her extensive expertise and experience, she made a huge contribution to enhancing the quality of medical services in Kazakhstan," the telegram notes.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out that Kazakhstanis wouldn't forget Salidat Kairbekova's name and merits.