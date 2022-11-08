EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:14, 08 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Saltanat Turssynbekova sums up provisional results of pre-election campaign

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Saltanat Turssynbekova summed up provisional results of her pre-election campaign, the candidate’s press service reports.

    For the past 16 days of pre-election campaign the presidential candidate visited Karaganda, Akmola, Turkistan regions as well as the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and Astana.

    According to the headquarters, she held 15 meetings with the locals in 6 regions involving over 3,000 people.

    As earlier reported, the presidential elections will be held on November 20, 2022.


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!