Samal Yeslyamova: Wherever I am, I always come up for elections

PETROPAVLOVSK .KAZINFORM Famous actress from the North Kazakhstan region Samal Yeslyamova didn't stay aside and joined today's voting process in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Three days ago the actress arrived at her home city.



"It is important that our country lives in peace and stability today. Being a national of Kazakhstan I wish further prosperity to my country. I try to stay out of politics, but I always want to know what happens in my country. I have studied all the candidates' programmes. Today I have voted for peace, stability and future," said Samal Yeslyamova.



"Wherever I am, I have always come up for elections," she added.



In May 2018, Samal Yeslyamova was named the best actress at the 71st Cannes Festival for her role in Sergey Dvortsevoy's drama Ayka.