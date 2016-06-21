Samambetov: Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia should never forget the tragic war

GOMEL. KAZINFORM The memory of the brotherly nations about the tragic events of the Great Patriotic War will help preserve peace, said Nurlan Samambetov, chief expert at the science and quality management division of the automobile roads committee of the Investment and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan, on 21 June. The Kazakhstani official is taking part in the international motor rally Roads of Memory organized to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. On 21 June, the rally made a stop in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

“Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan are brotherly nations. We have much in common and share a great deal of history. Kazakhstan was among the countries that fought against fascism and lost many of its sons. The memory about the lessons of that war will help us avoid new deaths and preserve peace. Our people should do their best to keep this memory alive,” Nurlan Samambetov stressed. He added that the Kazakhstani side accepted the invitation to participate in the motor rally with great enthusiasm, because such events strengthen cooperation between the three countries in different fields.

The motor rally Roads of Memory kicked off in Murmansk on 12 June. Participants from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan covered more than 2,000km and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers in Murmansk, Leningrad, Pskov and Smolensk regions. During the journey they inspect the quality of roads, stop at the memorials, and talk to war veterans and search teams. The motor rally will finish in Brest on 22 June, the Day of Memory and Grief. The Belarusian town will host the 6th international festival of military historical reconstruction “22 June 1941. Brest Fortress.”



Source: BELTA