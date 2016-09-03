Samarkand pays last tributes to Islam Karimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ceremony of paying last tributes to First Leader of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov started in Samarkand. Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived in the city.

The ceremony is being held at the Samarkand residence of the Uzbek President. The country’s leadership, heads of foreign delegations, representatives of community and mass media are attending it.

Chairman of the state commission for organization of Islam Karimov’s Funeral, Prime Minister of this country Shavkat Mirziyoyev opened the ceremony.

Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov also came to Samarkand to partake in the funeral ceremony.



