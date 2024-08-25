Samarkand welcomes World Rowing and Canoeing Championships

The World Rowing and Canoeing Championships has kicked off in Samarkand, UzA reported.

This competition, held for the first time in Central Asia, is organized by the National Olympic Committee with the support of the Rowing and Canoe Federation of Uzbekistan and the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

In the championships, 520 rowers from 55 countries are competing in non-Olympic distances.

Winners of the Olympic, Asian Games, European and Asian championships are taking part in the World Championships.

Photo credit: Alisher Isroilov/ UzA