Sambo World Cup stage kicks off in Astana

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - The Sambo World Cup stage has kicked off in Astana as part of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform reports.

Over 200 sambo practitioners from 16 countries of the world will participate in the event. Male and female athletes from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Japan, Tajikistan and the U.S. will fight in 9 weight categories.



Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Sports Affairs and Physical Culture Yerlan Ospanov said at the press conference on Wednesday that the event is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Almaty city administration and the Kazakhstan Combat Sambo Federation.



It is set to run through July 8.