Samgau business festival to kick off on May 18

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Samgau business festival will take place on May 18 at Atyrau University of Oil and Gas, Students' Palace.

The Samgau business festival is an educational event for schoolchildren and students aiming to popularise entrepreneurship among the young.



Visitors can take part in various competitions and win valuable prizes, play tabletop and business games and listen to successful entrepreneurs speaking on various business aspects, the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reads.



The first 200 visitors will receive gifts and surprises from the hosts! The event is intended for schoolchildren and students 12-23 year old, but we will be happy to see you all.



Entrance is free, registration required.



This festival is organised by the British Council and Chevron in partnership with the Atyrau Oblast Akimat as part of the I-SEED: Innovation, Social Entrepreneurship and Education programme.