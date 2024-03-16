Samirkhon Ababakirov secures another 2024 Paris Games quota for Kazakhstan

Kazakhstani taekwondoka Samirkhon Ababakirov grabbed his 2024 Olympic Games quota at the 2024 World Taekwondo Asian Qualification Tournament ongoing in Tai'an, China, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Fighting in men’s 58 kg, Samirkhon Ababakirov managed to win over Kurt Bryan from the Philippines in the semi-final match, with his productive counterattacking actions. Prior to this fight, he defeated his rivals from Kyrgyzstan and Thailand.