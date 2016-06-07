Sample B probes of two Russian 2008 Olympic medalists test doping positive — coach

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Sample B probes of Russian female weightlifters Marina Shainova and Nadezhda Evstyukhina, who are the 2008 Olympics silver and bronze medalists respectively, tested positive for doping substances, Shainova's coach Vladimir Shainov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Sample B tested positive for Turinabol," Shainov said in an interview with TASS. "We have not yet decided what to do next. Marina is keeping contact with other athletes."

"We have not yet received official papers on the following penalties, but I can now say for sure that she will be stripped of her medal and suspended," he said. "Evstyukhina is in the same position as her Sample B also tested positive."

Source: TASS