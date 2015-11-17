«Samruk-Energy» to join IPO Program in second half of 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Samruk-Energy" JSC plans to become a part of the People's IPO Program in the second half of 2016, Chairman of the Board of "Samruk-Energy" JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev told at the CCS press conference.

"In order to define the terms we have to have complete understanding of the company's assets. As sson as we determine our target structure we will be ready to join the IPO Program. Approximately, it is going to happen in the second half of 2016," A. Satkaliyev said.

He also said that the Company was actively working on joining the IPO Program now.