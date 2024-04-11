Samruk-Kazyna and Italian Maire Tecnimont eye cooperation in energy

Chairman of the Management Board of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund Nurlan Zhakupov met with Alessandro Bernini, Chief Executive Officer of the Italian engineering company Maire Tecnimont, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Fund’s press service.

During the meeting, Nurlan Zhakupov recalled that Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Maire Tecnimont S.P.A. signed a Memorandum of Understanding in January 2024 as part of the official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, to Italy.

Maire Tecnimont, with its profound experience in implementing projects on decarbonization and energy transition and sophisticated technologies, is a valuable partner able to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Zhakupov noted.

Maire Tecnimont is one of the world leaders in the sphere of engineering and construction of production facilities in oil and gas, energy, and chemical industries.