Samruk-Kazyna cut its external debt by $7 bln in 2015
“In 2015, the Fund’s external debt reduced by $7 bln or by 30% and made $17 300 000 000 as of December 31, 2015,” Bakhmutova clarified.
As for the structure of the debt, 59% falls on KazMunayGas, 18%– on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and 9% - on other organizations of the Fund.
“There is no fear that Samruk-Kazyna group will not cope with its financial obligations,” added she.
Alongside, the Fund informed of increased consolidated debt in 2015. It rose by 12.3% compared to the previous years.
Bakhmutova explained that the main structure of the Fund’s debt (Debt/EBITDA) – 82.3% – falls on the debt in U.S. dollars, while 53% of the loans attracted from financial institutions falls on KMG group and 19% - on KTZ.
Earlier, Samruk-Kazyna informed that its net profit in 2015 made 304.8 bln tenge.