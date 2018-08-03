Samruk Kazyna Fund reduces its affiliates by 47

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samruk Kazyna Fund has significantly reduced the number of its affiliated companies, Kazinform reports.



"The number of Samruk Kazyna subsidiary companies has reduced from 359 to 312. It plans to continue the privatization programme that foresees sale of 51 assets and withdrawal from 102 non-strategic assets," Ms. Baljeet Kaur Grewal,Managing Director for Strategy & Portfolio Investment of Samruk-Kazyna, said.