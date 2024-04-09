Samruk-Kazyna Fund to allocate 15 billion tenge for flood relief efforts in Kazakhstan

Samruk-Kazyna Group of Companies announced allocation of 15 billion tenge for contributing to flood relief efforts in Kazakhstan. The funds were channeled through Samruk-Kazyna Trust, single charity operator, by Samruk-Kazyna’s Corporate Center, KazMunayGas, Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, QazaqGaz, KEGOC, Kazakhtelecom, Air Astana, and Samruk-Energy, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Since the first days of the flooding, the personnel of the voluntary emergency and rescue services of the Fund’s daughter companies and subordinaries, have been involved in rescue operations, by assisting the ministry of emergencies and local executive authorities.

According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas, more than 500 employees of KMG are involved in flood control operations. The company also sent 160 pieces of equipment and specialized vehicles, as well as 80 tons of diesel fuel and 22 tons of petrol to flood-hit regions.

JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy formed 45 anti-washout trains. 47 firefighting trains are pumping out water in the regions, head of KTZ Nurlan Sauranbayev said. Railway transport is also engaged in flood relief efforts. As of morning April 8, almost 5,000 citizens were transported in Atyrau region.

JSC NC QazaqGaz sent 750 employees and 135 pieces of equipment, and volunteer groups to flood-hit regions.

JSC KEGOC took measures to protect electricity transmission lines, buildings and facilities from meltwaters. Overhead power lines are being monitored and brigades were formed for emergency-recovery works at electricity supply networks.

JSC Kazakhtelecom set up operational headquarters to ensure non-stop communication and repair equipment damaged by the flood.

Nurlan Zhakupov set a task to report to him regularly on the situation and thanked the companies involved in rescue and recovery works.