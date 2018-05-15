Samruk-Kazyna Group announces new appointments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, has appointed new heads of NC Kazakhstan Engineering JSC and Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

Asset Kurmangaliyev joins NC Kazakhstan Engineering JSC as Chairman of the Management Board. He was Deputy Minister of the Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a member of the Board of Directors of NC Kazakhstan Engineering JSC since September 2017. Mr Kurmangaliyev held various senior positions at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana mayor's office, Nur Otan central office and Nur Otan faction apparatus in the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan from 1998 to 2017.



Nurzhan Abdymomunov has been appointed as General Director of Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP. He worked in foreign missions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan as Charge d'Affaires in Portugal, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong and Macao from 2010 to 2018. He served as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazpost JSC from 2006 to 2009. Mr Abdymomunov is a graduate of the University of Dundee, speaks Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and Portuguese.