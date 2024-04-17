Samruk Kazyna Group mobilizes over 25 thousand people to fight floods in Kazakhstan

Samruk Kazyna Group is to allocate 15 billion tenge as part of flood management efforts. The Group also fixed the cost of air tickets at 40 thousand tenge during floods, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Samruk Kazyna Fund.

The Samruk Kazyna Fund will allocate 15 billion tenge to the regions affected by floods. The assistance was provided by the Corporate Center of the Fund, KazMunayGas, Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, QazaqGaz, KEGOC, Kazakhtelecom, Air Astana, Samruk-Energy.

Photo: Samruk Kazyna Fund

At the same time, the Fund’s employees also raise funds and purchase humanitarian aid, as well as participate in emergency rescue operations in the regions, help in the restoration of damaged infrastructure and residential buildings.

Photo: Samruk Kazyna Fund

A special reduced fare for air tickets has been introduced in the airlines of the Fund Group. This will enable more Kazakhstanis to leave the places where floods occur. For this purpose, 40 additional flights by Air Astana Group and two additional flights by Qazaq Air have also been organized, said Nurlan Zhakupov, the Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk Kazyna.

It should be noted that the airlines did not increase the cost of fares, despite the increased demand, but on the contrary, introduced a special tariff from April 13 to 24 for direct flights from Atyrau. The cost of Air Astana and FlyArystan tickets is 40 thousand tenge for economy class in one direction. In Qazaq Air, the ticket price will also not exceed the mark of 40 thousand tenge in all areas where floods occur, until April 24.



Since the beginning of the floods, Air Astana and FlyArystan have transported more than 60 tons of humanitarian cargo for free, which in monetary terms is equivalent to tens of millions of tenge.

In addition, the Fund provided the necessary equipment and people to fight the disaster. In total, more than 25 thousand people have been mobilized in the Group, 865 units of equipment and 414 tons of fuel have been allocated.

45 anti-explosion and 47 fire trains have been organized for rapid response to emergency situations. JSC NC KTZ allocates wagons for the rapid pulling of special equipment into flood zones from other regions of Kazakhstan.

At that, about 22 thousand people were transported by railway transport, of which 12 thousand were free of charge. It should be noted that the cost of railway tickets did not increase during floods and will remain at the same level.

Thus, the cost of tickets for trains between Uralsk — Kyzylorda and Atyrau-Almaty in compartment cars is 13,915 tenge, in the reserved seat - 9,216 tenge. The fare on the Atyrau-Astana train costs 18,114 tenge for a compartment and 11,898 tenge for a reserved seat.

