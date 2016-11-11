Samruk Kazyna JSC signs MoU with Kolon Corporation and Korea Telecom

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the visit to the Republic of Korea, CEO and Chairman of Management Board of "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC Umirzak Shukeyev met with the heads of several majorKorean companies, the press service of Samruk-Kazyna told Kazinform.

At a meeting with Woong Yul Lee, the chairman of “Kolon Corporation”, head of the fund discussed the possibility of establishing cooperation in manufacturing of equipments, chemical industry, infrastructure projects, and IT technology. Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Kolon Corporation also signed a memorandum of understanding, which highlights the intention of the parties to enhance the interaction between portfolio companies of the two holding companies in these sectors.



Head of the fund also met Tae-Sung Lim, President of “Korea Telecom Global Business Group, and discussed the prospects of opening “Competence center for innovative information and communication technologies” in Kazakhstan jointly by “Samruk-Kazyna” JSC, “Kazakhtelecom” JSC and “Korea Telecom”. The main objective of this project is to improve the efficiency of "Samruk-Kazyna" and its portfolio companies through the transfer and application of advanced digital technologies such as Big Data, IoT, and cloud technology.



"We expect the Competence centre, in the first place, to transfer technologies on innovative information and communication technologies, train local specialists and, of course, use the experience of “Korea Telecom” in dealing with current production and business objectives of the Fund’s group of companies," Umirzak Shukeyev said.



Note: Kolon Group, a holding company, was founded in 1954. The company is engaged in the broad range of activities such as engineering and construction, chemical and electronics. The company is actively involved in the construction of auto-gas filling stations in Almaty. The group has undertaken commissioning of seven gas filling stations so far.



Korea Telecom is the largest provider of integrated wired and wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. Kazakhstan plans to create a tripartite competence center for innovative information and communication technologies between “Samruk-Kazyna” JSC, “Kazakhtelecom” JSC and “Korea Telecom”.



