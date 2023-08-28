Samruk Kazyna managing director named

ASTANA. KAZINFORN Aidar Ryskulov is appointed as a managing director for economy and finance at the Samruk Kazyna JSC, Kazinform cites the holding’s press service.

He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University. Throughout his career served at the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, ATF Bank, CentreCredit Bank, KazAgro Holding, and Samruk Kazyna JSC.

Ex-managing director for economy and finance at Samruk Kayna JSC Nazira Nurbayeva has been appointed the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.