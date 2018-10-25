Samruk-Kazyna netted KZT825.3bn in Jan-Sep 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following the first 9 months of 2018, Samruk-Kazyna Group of Companies has beaten the planned financial indicators. This was announced at the meeting of of the CEO of the Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov with the top-management of portfolio companies, according to the website of Samruk-Kazyna.

Therefore, in 9 month of 2018 the Fund has netted KZT825.3 billion against the annual plan for KZT533 billion, which is two times more than in the same period of the previous year. Significant improvement in the financial performance is caused by increase in production indicators in the Group of Companies and positive dynamics of oil prices.

The operating profit (NOPLAT) for the reporting period has amounted to KZT635.7 billion which is by KZT336 billion or 112% more than in the same period of 2017.

Electricity production for 9 months has increased by 17%, from 20.2 to 23.6 billion kWh. Coal production has increased by 13% and reached 32.6 million tons. Oil and gas condensate production amounted to 17.6 million tons which is more than in the last year. Natural gas production has increased by 2% and made 5.8 million tons. Oil refining has increased by 8% and reached 9.9 million tons. Rail cargo turnover has increased by 8%, from 150 to 162 billion ton-km.

It should be reminded that in April this year the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has approved a new Development Strategy of the Fund for 2018-2028, according to which one of the key objectives and mandates of the Fund is the effective management of portfolio companies and alignment of their performance with international peers.