    18:06, 23 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Samruk-Kazyna reports net profit attributed to shareholders

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC Samruk-Kazyna notes growth of income, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "In terms of financial results, the past year was quite fruitful for Samruk-Kazyna. The strategic key indicators grew - the consolidated net profit attributed to shareholders amounted to KZT 455 billion in 2016, which is 1.5 times more than in 2015," said the Chairman of the national company Umirzak Shukeyev at a round table discussing the efficiency of public resources use by JSC Samruk-Kazyna in the Majilis.

    According to him, this is due to an increase in the revenue base and a systemic costs reduction.

    "Indicators like EBITDA and EBITDA margin basically returned to the pre-crisis levels. The the most important indicator for us - the net asset value amounted to 6.8 trillion tenge, up 7percent over the year. Return on equity reached 5.5percent," Umizak Shukeyev added.

     

    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Economy Business, companies Top Story
