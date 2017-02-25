Samruk-Kazyna to allocate 5 billion tenge to regions annually

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Corporate Philanthropy Forum is taking place in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event organized by the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna brought together public authorities, businesses and public organizations. Its aim is to unite the efforts of all parties in search of solutions to acute social problems.



According to the head of Samruk-Kazyna Umirzak Shukeyev, today as a strategic holding Samruk-Kazyna approaches corporate social responsibility thoughtfully and systematically and since 2016 within the framework of the transformation program, it brought corporate social responsibility to a new level by establishing Samruk Kazyna Trust, which accumulates all the group's charity projects and helps to ensure effectiveness of investments. He emphasized that last year Samruk Kazyna Trust helped more than 200 thousand people spending 15 billion tenge. Whereas in the previous five years to support 400 thousand people 70 billion tenge were spent.

Mr. Shukeyev also added that Samruk-Kazyna seeks to create an enabling environment in each region where it operates.



Menin Elim program was developed and launched specially for the development of regions. The Fund plans to allocate 5 billion tenge annually in social investments to the regions where it operates.

Under this program Samruk Kazyna plans to not only create jobs, but also to invest in traininf, support local production, create conditions for better and comfortable life by ensuring stability and growth in the country. Since last year Menin Elim was launched in 9 regions where the Group operates. Fund Management called on businesses, NGOs and local agencies to support the program and offer suggestions.

