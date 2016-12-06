Samruk-Kazyna to hold Investor Day in London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In February 2017 Kazakhstan plans to organize the Investor Day in London Stock Exchange devoted to privatization of assets of Samruk-Kazyna. This was informed today by Umirzak Shukeev the Chairman of the Board of JSC NWF Samruk-Kazyna.

"To prepare such large assets like ours for IPO may take up to two years. At present we are on the stage of communication using all platforms, including the Astana Economic Forum and media and meeting with investors. In February in the London Stock Exchange we will hold the Investor Day devoted to privatization of Samruk-Kazyna assets", - Shukeev told during the Government meeting.

Earlier Umirzak Shukeev named the entities which will be put for sale.

Air Astana is scheduled for IPO at the end of 2017 or in the first half of 2018, depending on a market situation.

JSC Kazakhtelecom 49% of which is in private property already is scheduled for IPO at the end of 2017.

IPO of Kazatomprom is expected in the first half of 2018 - 25% of shares will be sold.

KazMunaiGas will be put for sale by the end of 2018 with sale of 25% of shares.

Kazpochta is subject to IPO up to 49% in 2019.

JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy will undertake IPO only in 2020.

Also such companies as Qazaq Air and Tauken-Samruk will be prepared for the IPO.