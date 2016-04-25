Samruk-Kazyna to invest 215 bln tenge in new and emerging companies in 5 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund plans to invest as much as 215 bln tenge in new and emerging companies of Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes Elena Bakhmutova, the Fund's Managing Director for Finances and Operations, member of the Management Board, as saying at the press conference today.

“We plan to invest in emerging companies and apply our dividend incomes and those incomes received in previous years for this purpose,” Bakhmutova explained.

In 2016, the Fund plans to invest 98 bln tenge and 63 bln tenge in 2017. The total amount of investments in 2016-2020 in new and emerging companies of the country will make approximately 215 bln tenge, she clarified.