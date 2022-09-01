EN
    15:50, 01 September 2022

    Samruk-Kazyna to transfer up to 7% of its net profit to Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund will transfer 7% of its net profit to the Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund, Kazinform reports.

    «Another initiative complying with the spirit of the New Kazakhstan will be annual transfer of at least 7% of Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s net profit to the Qazaqstan Halkyna Public Fund,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers today.

    The Head of State expressed confidence that successful entrepreneurs and wealthy people will keep donating to the Fund as well.



