EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:53, 29 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Samruk Kazyna transfers 10% stake in KMG to National Bank

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" will transfer 10% ordinary shares of JSC "NC "KazMunayGas" to the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    According to the decision , made by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (№ 570, July 23, 2015), Samruk-Kazyna must transfer 10% of common shares in KMG in favor of the National Bank at a price determined by an independent appraiser. JSC "National Wealfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" will alienate KZT 58 420 748 of ordinary shares of JSC "National Company "KazMunayGas", accounting for 10 % of the shares plus one common share, at a price determined by an independent appraiser, but not less than KZT 750 000 000 000, in favor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the document reads. The resolution comes into effect from the date of its signing.

    Tags:
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Economy KazMunayGas National Bank of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!