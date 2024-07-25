Samruk-Kazyna, U.S. Chamber of Commerce discuss bilateral interaction issues in Washington, D.C.

Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna, had a meeting with Executive Director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Miel, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sides discussed the topical issues of bilateral interaction.

According to Zhakupov, the assets of JSC Samruk-Kazyna exceed $81 billion, with portfolio companies operating in oil and gas, transport and logistics, mining industry, energy, chemical industry and other spheres.

Samruk-Kazyna stands for attraction of foreign direct investment into Kazakhstan and co-invests major projects together with the partners from the U.S. and other countries, he said.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in the U.S.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the largest organization in the world uniting over 3 million companies, almost 3,000 chambers of commerce in certain states, 830 associations and 111 U.S. chambers of commerce in foreign countries.

The meeting held in Washington, D.C., within the Kazakh-U.S. Business Council was aimed at expanding the U.S. platform for the companies interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan.