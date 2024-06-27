EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:33, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Samruk-Kazyna’s net profit hit $2.13trln in 2023

    Samruk-Kazyna’s net profit hit $2.13trln in 2023
    Photo credit: sk.kz

    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund submitted an audit report on consolidated financial statements for year 2023 to the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the report, the company’s net profit in 2023 amounted to 2.13 trillion tenge, against 2.37 trillion tenge in 2022. The holding’s equity capital increased to 21.7 trillion tenge. In 2022, it was 19.8 trillion tenge. The volume of sales made 15.4 trillion tenge compared to 14.9 trillion tenge in 2022.

    Earlier, Co-Managing Director for Economy and Finance Mirat Utepov said that net profit of JSC NC Samruk-Kazyna group of companies in 2023 is expected at 1.8 trillion tenge.

    Tags:
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Finance and Budget Economy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!