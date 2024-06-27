Samruk-Kazyna’s net profit hit $2.13trln in 2023

Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund submitted an audit report on consolidated financial statements for year 2023 to the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the report, the company’s net profit in 2023 amounted to 2.13 trillion tenge, against 2.37 trillion tenge in 2022. The holding’s equity capital increased to 21.7 trillion tenge. In 2022, it was 19.8 trillion tenge. The volume of sales made 15.4 trillion tenge compared to 14.9 trillion tenge in 2022.

Earlier, Co-Managing Director for Economy and Finance Mirat Utepov said that net profit of JSC NC Samruk-Kazyna group of companies in 2023 is expected at 1.8 trillion tenge.