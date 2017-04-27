SamrukKazyna announces 2016 year income and administrative expenses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gross income of JSC SamrukKazyna group of companies in 2016 made $730bln, according to Acting Managing Director of the Fund for Finance and Operations Yernar Zhanadil.

“Net income per a shareholder made 455bln tenge that is 180% or 292bln tenge higher compared to 2015,” he said.

According to him, the amount of consolidated income in 2016 made 4.1trln tenge that is 1trln tenge or 32% more against 2015.

Gross income of the Fund reached 730bln tenge that is 345bln tenge higher than in 2015. Total amount of administrative expenses made 345bln tenge that is 36bln tenge lower than in 2015. Payments to budget in 2016 made 610bln tenge.

65% of the income was gained from the sale of additional volume of crude oil as well as from the sale of fine gold and uranium products, Zhanadil added.