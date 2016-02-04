Samsung becomes official partner of National Company «Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" has inked a memorandum of cooperation with Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia under which Samsung Electronics becomes the Official Partner of EXPO 2017, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

"Samsung is an internationally acclaimed company with offices in all corners of the world. It is well-known for its advanced technologies, innovations and novel solutions in the first place. That is why we are honored to partner with it. Samsung will play an active part in the exhibition because its technologies are reliable. We are delighted that Samsung has made a decision to become our official partner," CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov said at the signing ceremony.

President of Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia noted that ‘EXPO 2017 is undoubtedly a milestone for Kazakhstan'. "This young and dynamically developing country is the leader in its region. As a global leader in innovations Samsung is honored to contribute to holding of this event in Kazakhstan. We are sure that EXPO 2017 will be a success and that Astana will become one of the world's greatest capitals," he said.

JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" and Samsung Electronics Central Eurasia have plans to promote the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in the nearest future.

Recall that nearly 10 large companies have already become official sponsors of the EXPO 2017 event, namely NCOC, Shell, Air Astana, Cisco Systems, JSC Kazkommertsbank, JSC Samruk Energy, JSC Kazpochta and more.

