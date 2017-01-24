Samsung blames battery faults for Note 7 fires

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samsung is blaming that errors both in design and manufacturing caused the overheating problems that led some of its Galaxy Note 7 phones to catch fire, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

Both Internal and independent investigations "concluded that batteries were found to be the cause of the Note 7 incidents" the company said on Monday.

This conclusion is Samsung's second attempt to explain what the problem with its flagship was. The first time Samsung blamed the problem on one of the battery suppliers. However the initial response did not stop the reports of fires. The company eventually decided to kill the product entirely.

The Galaxy Note 7 fiasco resulted in billions of dollars in losses and seriously damaged the brand.