Samsung Electronics appoints 1st female president

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM-Samsung Electronics has promoted a woman executive as the tech giant's president for the first time, Anadolu Agency reports.

Lee Young-hee was promoted to the top role from her previous post as head of the company's Global Marketing Center of the Device eXperience (DX) division, Yonhap News Agency reported.

She joined the firm in 2007 and was appointed as vice president in 2012.

Previously working for L'Oreal, she is credited with successfully promoting the image and brand of Samsung's Galaxy mobile phones.

Photo: Anadolu Agency