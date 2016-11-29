EN
    08:45, 29 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Samsung Electronics considers splitting firm in two

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Samsung Electonics has confirmed it is considering dividing the company into two separate firms, BBC News reported.

    The company has been under pressure from some investors to break itself into a holding unit and an operating company to boost shareholder value.
    The South Korean technology giant also announced plans to increase dividends and said it would continue to buy back more shares.

    In October, the company was forced to stop production of its flagship smartphone Note 7 model after failing to resolve battery problems leading to overheating and the devices catching fire.

    Samsung said it would bring in "external advisors to conduct a thorough review of the optimal corporate structure."

