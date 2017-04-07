Samsung Electronics' Q1 operating profit estimated at $8.76 billion

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. predicted Friday that its first-quarter operating profit for this year advanced 48.2 percent on-year, apparently helped by the robust performance of its chip business.

Operating profit is estimated at 9.9 trillion won (US$8.76 billion) in the January-March period, compared with 6.68 trillion won posted a year earlier, the South Korean tech giant said in its regulatory filing.



It marks the second-highest quarterly operating profit ever posted by Samsung Electronics. The current record was set in the third quarter of 2013, when Samsung's operating profit hit 10.1 trillion won.



Samsung's sales over the cited period edged up 0.44 percent to 50 trillion won, the data also showed.

