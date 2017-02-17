Samsung head arrested

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The heir to the Samsung business empire has been arrested on corruption allegations, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of South Korea's biggest conglomerate, has been under investigation as part of the huge political corruption scandal that has rocked the country.

Early Friday, a judge in Seoul approved a request from prosecutors for an arrest warrant for Lee, the prosecutor's office said. That means Lee will be held at the detention center where he had been awaiting the court decision.

Prosecutors allege that the executive, who's also known as Jay Y. Lee, pledged tens of millions of dollars to win favor with President Park Geun-hye and secure government support for a controversial merger that helped tighten his grip on Samsung.

They are accusing him of bribery, perjury, concealing criminal profits, embezzlement and hiding assets overseas.

Samsung and Lee have denied the allegations.



