Samsung mulls new naming arrangement for future flagship phones: sources

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. is examining a new naming arrangement for its next generation flagship phones following the launch of its Galaxy S10 series devices last week, a corporate source said Sunday.

Insiders on the South Korean tech giant's global brand marketing team present at the unpacking event in San Francisco for the four S10s and all-new Galaxy Fold said there are internal discussions on the current alphanumeric system. The present system has been around since the first Galaxy S in 2009, Yonhap reports.



"Samsung is aware that after the S10, people may not like the longer names that will come with two-digit numbers, if we stick to the current system," a marketing expert at the world's largest smartphone maker said. The executive pointed out people may have a harder time pronouncing phones that end with 11, 12 and 13.

"Nothing has been decided although the company is looking at options that can appeal to consumers," the insider said, without going into detail.

On the naming of the world's first foldable phone ready for mass-production, another Samsung representative said the designation was chosen to clearly represent the company's leading role and define this category of devices going forward.

