Samsung reveals full specs of Galaxy Fold

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday unveiled the full specifications of its upcoming Galaxy Fold, getting ready for its launch in the global market later this month, Yonhap reports.

The South Korean tech giant showcased its first foldable device during an Unpacked event in February, but didn't reveal the phone's weight and thickness. The product was displayed during MWC Barcelona later in the month, but only inside of a glass enclosure at its booth.

The Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch display, which folds into a compact device with a separate 4.6-inch cover display.

The phone weighs 263 grams, and is 6.9 millimeters thick when opened and 15-17 mm thick when folded, depending on its position, the company said. It is lighter but thicker than Huawei's Mate X foldable phone.

It is equipped with six cameras from cover to cover as well as next-generation AP chipset and 12GB of RAM to support powerful performance.

The smartphone maker said the larger screen is designed to offer a new way to multitask, watch videos, play games and more by displaying up to three windows simultaneously.

Samsung invented a new polymer layer and created a display that is around 50 percent thinner than the typical smartphone display. The new material makes Galaxy Fold flexible and tough, built to last, the company said.

Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Fold on April 26 in the United States for $1,980 and will release its 5G model in South Korea in mid-May at a higher price tag than a 4G model.

While the biggest difference between Samsung and Huawei lies in the folding design, experts say each design has its own advantages and will go through changes to find the optimal layout that suits the needs of users.

Samsung said earlier it aims to sell over 1 million foldable devices in the global market this year.