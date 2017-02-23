Samsung’s Galaxy S8+ to get 6.2-inch display

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samsung's new flagship is due to be announced in late March. However leaks continue, according to the Verge .

The latest info suggests S8+ will get a monstrous 6.2-inch display.

Due to the new rumored design, which drops physical buttons in favor of thinner bezels, the flagship should not be much larger than the Note 7, which was rocking a 5.7-inch display in a 6.04-inch-tall body. Prior leaked photos of the device back up the idea that the S8 will pack an edge-to-edge display that allows for a drastic increase in screen size without losing a relatively compact form.