Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10 with enhanced stylus, no headphone jack
The South Korean tech giant showed off its premium large-screen smartphone sporting an S-pen stylus during an Unpacked event in New York on Wednesday (local time), Yonhap reports.
The new phablet comes in two sizes for the first time: the 6.3-inch standard Note 10 in the U.S., and souped-up Note 10 Plus with a 6.8-inch panel. Both are available in either 4G or 5G models.
The Note 10 features a hole-punch selfie camera to minimize bezel on the screen and ditches the 3.5 mm headphone jack for the first time, following its U.S. rival Apple. Instead, it offers a USB-C dongle.
It left physical buttons, locating the volume key on the top of the side and a power button at the bottom, which can also turn on Samsung's digital assistant Bixby.
The big addition is «air gesture,» which lets users control the phone through the S-pen by moving it around without actually touching the display.