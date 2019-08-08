Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10 with enhanced stylus, no headphone jack

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Samsung Electronics Co. introduced its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, with an enhanced stylus and simplified design, hoping for the new premium device to invigorate the flattening smartphone market.

The South Korean tech giant showed off its premium large-screen smartphone sporting an S-pen stylus during an Unpacked event in New York on Wednesday (local time), Yonhap reports.

The new phablet comes in two sizes for the first time: the 6.3-inch standard Note 10 in the U.S., and souped-up Note 10 Plus with a 6.8-inch panel. Both are available in either 4G or 5G models.

The Note 10 features a hole-punch selfie camera to minimize bezel on the screen and ditches the 3.5 mm headphone jack for the first time, following its U.S. rival Apple. Instead, it offers a USB-C dongle.

It left physical buttons, locating the volume key on the top of the side and a power button at the bottom, which can also turn on Samsung's digital assistant Bixby.

The big addition is «air gesture,» which lets users control the phone through the S-pen by moving it around without actually touching the display.