ASTANA. KAZINFORM - San Andreas has topped this week's box office in Kazakhstan.

According to kino.kz, Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson's 3D disaster film made KZT 58,4 million in cinemas across Kazakhstan. Taking the second spot was Mad Max: Fury Road starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy with KZT 6,6 million. Rounding out the top three was Pitch Perfect 2 earning KZT 621, 860.