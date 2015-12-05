WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Lawyers representing the family of the two San Bernardino attackers have said relatives are "in complete shock" over the shooting, BBC News reports.

They said the family had no idea Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, were capable of such an attack. The lawyers warned against jumping to conclusions after the FBI said earlier the attack was being investigated as an "act of terrorism". Wednesday's mass shooting left 14 people dead and 21 injured. Tashfeen Malik, 27, and her husband Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, died in a shootout with police after the killings in the southern Californian city, east of Los Angeles. Lawyers David Chesley and Mohamed Abuershaid said there was no evidence that the couple had extremist views or were members of a militant group. Syed Rizwan Farook's sister, Saira Khan, told CBS News: "I can never imagine my brother or my sister-in-law doing something like this, especially because they were happily married, they had a beautiful six-month-old daughter," Farook is said to have been an isolated individual with few friends and Malik has been described by family as a "caring, soft-spoken" housewife.

